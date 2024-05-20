Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 356 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,913,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

