Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,342 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

