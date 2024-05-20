SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

