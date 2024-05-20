Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $34,010,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after buying an additional 1,167,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,808 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 27.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,485,046 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 960,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

