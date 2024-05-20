Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 147,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its position in Teck Resources by 40.1% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

