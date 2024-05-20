The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CG. TD Cowen reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.