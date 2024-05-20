The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.15

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 241.15 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 241.15 ($3.03), with a volume of 768984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($3.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,385.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

In related news, insider Rachel Beagles acquired 11,400 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £24,852 ($31,213.26). Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

