Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,338 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

