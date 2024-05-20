Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Price Performance
Shares of UAA opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JD’s Earnings Could Mean Chinese Stocks Making a Comeback
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Canada Goose Flies Higher Driven By DTC Growth
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CVS Health Stock Has a Silver Lining Called Value
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.