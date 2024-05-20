Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UAA opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.45.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

