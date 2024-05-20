US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $61,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE:USFD opened at $55.16 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

