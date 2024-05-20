US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $18,555,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,494,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $55.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

