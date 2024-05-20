US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Free Report) by 1,533.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the last quarter.

XBIL opened at $50.01 on Monday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

