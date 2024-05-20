USA Financial Formulas Purchases 5,569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 558.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $575,263,000 after acquiring an additional 295,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average of $687.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.