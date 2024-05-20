USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Robert B. Anderson Purchases 5,000 Shares

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares in the company, valued at $963,219.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.35.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in USCB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,306,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 58,365 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USCB Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USCB Financial

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.