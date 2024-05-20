V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 232,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,098,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 944,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 44.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,768,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,916,000 after purchasing an additional 856,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 718,772 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

