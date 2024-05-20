VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

OIH opened at $327.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.11 and a 200-day moving average of $312.48. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $246.04 and a 12-month high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

