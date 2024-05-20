Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 650.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $103.00 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

