Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,526 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Up 0.8 %

IX stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on ORIX

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.