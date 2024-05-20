Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 10,405 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 41,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.92 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,955,058.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,058.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,942 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

