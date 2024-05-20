Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

