Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

