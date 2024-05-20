Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EMN opened at $100.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,105,175. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.