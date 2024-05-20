Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $110.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Several research firms have commented on AGCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

