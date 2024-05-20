Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

