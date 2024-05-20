Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in UFP Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $119.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

