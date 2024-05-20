Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.