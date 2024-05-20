Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 191.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

CLF opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

