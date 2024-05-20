Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

