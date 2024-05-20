Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $188,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,037,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,353,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $83,647,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of RVTY opened at $110.23 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $131.96. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

