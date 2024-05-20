Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth about $106,840,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,400,000 after acquiring an additional 911,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 10.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,792,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,328,000 after acquiring an additional 164,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Robert Half by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 325,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,088,000 after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of RHI opened at $70.87 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

