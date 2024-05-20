Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC stock opened at $184.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

