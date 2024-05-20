Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.