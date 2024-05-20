Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 4,106 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $1,759,708.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,135.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $448.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.21 and a 200-day moving average of $454.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

