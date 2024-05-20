Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 130.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

GIB stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47.

About CGI

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.