Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,533 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 192.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 180,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 176,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.