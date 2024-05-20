Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 770,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco stock opened at $477.62 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.17 and a 52 week high of $488.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average of $411.27.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

