WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 4,436 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 293.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The stock has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

