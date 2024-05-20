Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

NYSE:WELL opened at $101.29 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

