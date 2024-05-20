Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

EMD stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

