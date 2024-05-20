Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.