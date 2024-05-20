Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PAI opened at $12.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

