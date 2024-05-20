Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.