Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.