Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,337.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 236,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 235,829 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $317.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $325.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

