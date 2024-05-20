Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,373 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,718,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

