Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,373 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
