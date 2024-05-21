1,336 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HHH opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

