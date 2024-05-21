14,051 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

