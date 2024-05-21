433 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 937.4% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 25,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $884.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

