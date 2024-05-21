5,184 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

