565 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $202,433,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,102 shares of company stock worth $15,285,379. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $321.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.45 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

